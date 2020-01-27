© Indra

Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing

The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.

Indra is strengthening its position in the radar manufacturing field with the opening of its new factory in Spain where equipment for both civil and military use will be produced. The company has been awarded all of the 3D radar tenders by NATO since 2005, and has supplied 40 units in different configurations world-wide: long-range, fixed or non-fixed, medium-range, high-mobility tactical configuration and naval radars, the company states in a press release; so as one can imagine the order book is extensive. Indra has now concentrated the manufacturing of all its radar systems on a single 7’000 square metre factory. Nearly 200 professionals are working together to cover the entire radar manufacturing cycle, from the production of the electronic cards to the actual assembly. “The capacity of this factory will allow us to absorb the sales growth that we anticipate for the coming years in the domestic and international markets. This factory integrates from the manufacturing processes of highly complex electronic boards to the final tests, and has allowed us to make substantial improvements in the production processes, embodying lean manufacturing and automation elements,” says Jorge Estévez, director of Transportation and Defence Operation at Indra, in the press release.