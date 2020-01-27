© ESCATEC

New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang

Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).

The new lines are meant to cater for the initiation of massproduction for two new unnamed customers – headquartered in Europe and the U.S. respectively – and for an increase in production volumes for an existing European customer, a press release reads. Even with the new lines being set up, the company states that due to overall business growth, it is highly likely that additional new production lines will be established over the coming lines. The facility has only been in operation since May 2018 and features a grand total of 22’051 square metres of production space on the ground floor, with a smaller clean-room on the first floor. Lambert Schutters, General Manager of ESCATEC Penang, says in the release that EEM and EDM utilised about 40% of the production space when ESCATEC first moved into the building in Q2 2018. That figure is now above 60% and is expected to increase significantly again over the course of the year. The company says that the main facility was specifically planned and renovated to accommodate for expected strong growth in production volumes, and in hindsight that was a wise decision.