Melexis invest in Bulgaria

Senior company official for Belgian Semiconductor producer Melexis told SeeNews that the company has raised planned investment for its Bulgarian unit to over 30 mln euro.

The company is currently building a new 12,000 sq m plant in Sofia. This plant will be twice the size of the existing plant. The facility in Sofia is seen as the company's motor for the future growth of the entire group. Melexis Bulgaria employs currently a staff of 200. In two years the company will add another 150 to 200 semiconductor specialists.



Melerix key clients are car manufacturers like Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW, Toyota and Chrysler.