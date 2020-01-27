© Incap

Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia

Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.

Greg Grace joined Incap in 2018 and currently holds a position of Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia. His previous work experiences include the position of CEO, Head of Sales and Member of the Board for Skano Group, Baltic Business Development Manager for Coca-Cola HBC Baltics AS and Managing Director of NSB Kaubanduse AS. “I am pleased to welcome Greg Grace to join Incap’s Management Team. I am also happy to pass him the responsibilities of Estonian operations as new Managing Director of Incap Estonia,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group, in a press release.