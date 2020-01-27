© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2019 $2,031.9 -14.6% August 2019 $2,001.8 -10.5% September 2019 $1,959.1 -5.7% October $2,080.8 2.5% November (final) $2,121.0 9.1% December (prelim) $2,491.7 17.8%

The billings figure is 17.5% higher than the final November 2019 level of USD 2.12 billion, and is 17.8% higher than the December 2018 billings level of USD 2.11 billion. “Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers reached a level not seen since June 2018,“ said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The December surge in equipment billings reaffirms the strength of leading-edge logic and foundry investments.”