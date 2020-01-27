© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | January 27, 2020
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 17.5% higher than the final November 2019 level of USD 2.12 billion, and is 17.8% higher than the December 2018 billings level of USD 2.11 billion. “Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers reached a level not seen since June 2018,“ said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The December surge in equipment billings reaffirms the strength of leading-edge logic and foundry investments.”
|Billings(3-mo. avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|July 2019
|$2,031.9
|-14.6%
|August 2019
|$2,001.8
|-10.5%
|September 2019
|$1,959.1
|-5.7%
|October
|$2,080.8
|2.5%
|November (final)
|$2,121.0
|9.1%
|December (prelim)
|$2,491.7
|17.8%
