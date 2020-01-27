© NOTE

NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding

Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.

The quarterly delivery pace in the fourth quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 10 million (EUR 945'000), which equals an increase of about 150%. NOTE foresees a continued growth in 2020, as Hövding 3 volumes increase over the year. “This is a great example of when we successfully have helped a start-up, in close partnership with one of our Swedish plants and then moved the product to our plant in China to support higher volumes. We have been there from the first prototypes throughout the whole lifecycle of the product, and we are pleased to see that Hövding now is a well-established company with this very innovative product,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release. “Hövding has been working with NOTE since 2012 when Hövding 2.0 was developed. Working together again was a natural choice to optimise development and supply for our latest generation - Hövding 3. NOTE’s technical support and fast prototyping close to our office in Malmö, Sweden, and volume manufacturing only a few hours from our final assembly plant in China, are valuable for us,” adds Per Grönvall, Director of Operations and Development, Hövding.