BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool

BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.

In addition to expanding BlueRing’s electronics assembly process capabilities, the acquisition will allow BlueRing to provide tooling products including wave solder pallets, conformal coating fixtures, and surface mount carriers, a press release read. BlueRing Stencils President Fred Cox said, “…This addition will bring access to tooling for pallets, fixtures and other machined parts to all BRS customers. Stone Mountain Tool has a strong reputation for technology and high quality in the SMT tooling field. These qualities are a perfect match for the BRS ‘way.’ We are excited to be able to fill this need in the industry.” Stone Mountain Tool President David Duke said, “We’re excited to become part of BlueRing Stencils. Their commitment to customer service and quality seamlessly complements the mission of Stone Mountain Tool.” Blue Ring Stencils was formed in 2017 from the merger of Metal Etching Technology and Fine Line Stencil and has seven locations across the United States.