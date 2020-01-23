© Zentech

Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC

Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.

At the close of the transaction, Trilogy Circuits LLC will become Zentech Dallas, joining the family of companies under the Zentech umbrella including Zentech Baltimore (MD) and Zentech Fredericksburg (VA). The company will be managed by Trilogy Circuits Founder Charles Capers, a press release read. Zentech CEO Steve Pudles said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Charlie Capers and the Trilogy Circuits team to the Zentech family. The transaction was driven in large part by requests from our established military customers for Zentech to deliver our highly certified, high-complexity processing model to the Southwest region as they all have significant operations in this vibrant geography. Zentech is on the leading edge of many emerging DoD programs and the formation of Zentech Dallas will provide seamless engineering collaboration with our customers to support their mission-critical NPI requirements.” In the press release, Capers said, “I am very honored to be working with Steve and the team at Zentech. The culture and the talent of the two companies is very similar and the synergies are many. As a Zentech company we will have access to greater resources, guidance and the working capital needed to grow the Zentech Dallas presence in the Southwest mil/aero sector." Zentech is a portfolio company of New York City-based BlackBern Partners.