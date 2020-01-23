Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland

EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.

Mr Markus Jeck, who is currently working at Turgi in the position of Manager, DSCM and Deputy General Manager, has been appointed as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland, a position he will start on the first of February 2020. "His extensive experience in electronics, thorough knowledge of the company and Enics Turgi site, as well as long cooperation with his predecessor make Mr. Jeck a great new leader of Enics Switzerland," the company writes in a short update. Long-term General Manager of Enics Switzerland, Mr Daniel Buser, will be leaving Enics after 21 years of with the company.