Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal

RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.

In a press release announcing the deal, Ampleon VP Global Sales Kees Schetters said, “We chose Rochester to transfer our inventory and associated product wafers as they not only have the best in class infrastructure and knowledge, but also share our deep commitment to ensuring our clients always have access to Ampleon products.” “We are honored to be partnered with Ampleon, a respected leading brand within the RF power landscape,” said Robert Maycroft, director – Supplier Development, Rochester Electronics. “Through this strategic agreement, our valued customers can rest assured to have a continued supply of Ampleon RF power products, which will not only be certified and guaranteed by Rochester but will also be 100% authorized by the original manufacturer - Ampleon. We look forward to delivering significant value to our clients through this joint effort.” Ampleon’s VDMOS RF Power devices are utilized in broadcast, ISM, aerospace and defense communication applications and utilized in both high-speed and high-power switching applications such as MRI systems, plasma generators, L-band radar systems, and non-cellular communication.