© Trust Automation General | January 22, 2020
Trust Automation appoints new COO
California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.
In a press release announcing the new appointment, Trust Automation CEO/CTO Ty Safreno said, “Teddy is a great addition to the Trust Automation leadership team. His extensive expertise in operations leadership, sales development and strategic planning is a perfect fit for us as we continue to grow our established semiconductor, industrial and defense businesses.” The appointment comes after an early 2019 move to a new 104,000 sq. ft. facility in San Luis Obispo, California, very close to its former plant, and the establishment of a new cyber defense division known as Trust Intelligence Systems.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.
TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.
Sono Motors hits its target - community funding works The Munich-based mobility provider Sono Motors has successfully completed the extension of its campaign to finance the company and has exceeded its target of EUR 50 million.
Sponsored content by CMLCML manufactures Metal Substrate solutions Printed circuit boards (PCBs) plays an important role in our day to day life. Whether it’s the car you’re driving, the phone that you’re scrolling through or computers that you’re sending emails from. What happens when you use heat generating components on a PCB? That’s right, cooling is needed!
New group structure at Mycronic aimed securing future growth Swedish creator of production equipment, Mycronic, has grown quite a bit during the last years; both organically but also through acquisitions. And with that growth some structure is in order.
Zenuity and HP Enterprise team up to develop next-gen autonomous driving cars Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by Zenuity, a Swedish developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, to provide the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure it needs in order to develop next generation autonomous driving (AD) systems.
Honeywell, Lockheed Martin win NASA contracts Honeywell and Lockheed Martin have both announced recent contracts for the supply of key components to NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis lunar missions.
Libra Industries welcomes new VP EMS provider Libra Industries has welcomed David Chavez to its leadership team as the new VP of Integrated Business Development.
Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.
Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.
GKN team up with Delta on eDrive technology GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics are collaborating on the joint development that aims to enable the rapid acceleration of next generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.
Samsung’s planning Indian smartphone display plant The South Korean tech-giant is reportedly planning a USD 500 million investment to set up a display manufacturing plant in India.
Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers. Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
Jenoptik to keep its mechatronic activities The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG has decided to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION.
U.S. polysilicon makers laud Phase 1 of China deal The United States’ three remaining manufacturers of polysilicon expressed appreciation to President Trump and praised U.S. negotiators for securing the Chinese commitment to purchase U.S. polysilicon in the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal.
Dupont explores divestiture of electronics unit Following its recent USD 26.2 billion deal to sell off its nutrition business, DuPont de Nemours Inc. is weighing a divestiture of its electronics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
AMD bolsters exec leadership team AMD has announced several promotions and one new hire to its senior leadership team, in an effort to enable the company’s continued growth in the high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies market.
Webasto opens new battery centre in Jiaxing Webasto has inaugurated its new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province) close to Shanghai.
Panasonic to expand its manufacturing footprint in India Panasonic is looking to build a new wiring device factory in southern India. The new factory is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, responding to the increased demand in the country.
Season Group strengthens wireless R&D & manufacturing capability Season Group has invested in, and installed, two high-speed and high-precision wireless communication testers - Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester and R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set.
Rocket Lab expands capabilities in So Cal Rocket Lab announced this week it will open a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters and provide increased production capacity.