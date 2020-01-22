© Trust Automation

Trust Automation appoints new COO

California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.

In a press release announcing the new appointment, Trust Automation CEO/CTO Ty Safreno said, “Teddy is a great addition to the Trust Automation leadership team. His extensive expertise in operations leadership, sales development and strategic planning is a perfect fit for us as we continue to grow our established semiconductor, industrial and defense businesses.” The appointment comes after an early 2019 move to a new 104,000 sq. ft. facility in San Luis Obispo, California, very close to its former plant, and the establishment of a new cyber defense division known as Trust Intelligence Systems.