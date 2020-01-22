© Sono Motors

Sono Motors hits its target - community funding works

The Munich-based mobility provider Sono Motors has successfully completed the extension of its campaign to finance the company and has exceeded its target of EUR 50 million.

With one of the largest community funding campaigns in Europe, an average of one million euros a day has been invested in the campaign over a period of 50 days, of which around 75% stem from reservation holders of the Sion – the company's solar electric vehicle (SEV), 19% from existing and new investors and around 6% from loans and donations. In December 2019, in full transparency Sono Motors announced a strategic reorganisation of the company’s finances to protect its values and technologies. Therefore, the company gave the its community the possibility to take the decision on whether to continue the "project Sion". "53 million euros, invested by the centre of society, for the forward-looking and sustainable mobility concept of a start-up is a clear signal, also directed at politicians to make adjustments. Electromobility and the support of young companies in Germany has to be pursued faster and more vigorously. We at Sono Motors now see it as our responsibility to live up to the trust placed in us by our supporters. Together with the community, we will continue on our path to bring the Sion into production as quickly as possible," says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors, in a press release. The inflows from the now completed community funding campaign will be used to finance the construction of series prototypes and to set up production. Sono Motors plans to produce a total of 260,000 Sion over a period of eight years at the former Saab plant in Trollhättan, Sweden (In with Swedish electric automaker NEVS has its operations). The company currently has 13,000 reservations for the Sion.