© Sono Motors Electronics Production | January 22, 2020
Sono Motors hits its target - community funding works
The Munich-based mobility provider Sono Motors has successfully completed the extension of its campaign to finance the company and has exceeded its target of EUR 50 million.
With one of the largest community funding campaigns in Europe, an average of one million euros a day has been invested in the campaign over a period of 50 days, of which around 75% stem from reservation holders of the Sion – the company's solar electric vehicle (SEV), 19% from existing and new investors and around 6% from loans and donations. In December 2019, in full transparency Sono Motors announced a strategic reorganisation of the company’s finances to protect its values and technologies. Therefore, the company gave the its community the possibility to take the decision on whether to continue the "project Sion". "53 million euros, invested by the centre of society, for the forward-looking and sustainable mobility concept of a start-up is a clear signal, also directed at politicians to make adjustments. Electromobility and the support of young companies in Germany has to be pursued faster and more vigorously. We at Sono Motors now see it as our responsibility to live up to the trust placed in us by our supporters. Together with the community, we will continue on our path to bring the Sion into production as quickly as possible," says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors, in a press release. The inflows from the now completed community funding campaign will be used to finance the construction of series prototypes and to set up production. Sono Motors plans to produce a total of 260,000 Sion over a period of eight years at the former Saab plant in Trollhättan, Sweden (In with Swedish electric automaker NEVS has its operations). The company currently has 13,000 reservations for the Sion.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.
Trust Automation appoints new COO California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.
TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.
New group structure at Mycronic aimed securing future growth Swedish creator of production equipment, Mycronic, has grown quite a bit during the last years; both organically but also through acquisitions. And with that growth some structure is in order.
Zenuity and HP Enterprise team up to develop next-gen autonomous driving cars Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by Zenuity, a Swedish developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, to provide the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure it needs in order to develop next generation autonomous driving (AD) systems.
Honeywell, Lockheed Martin win NASA contracts Honeywell and Lockheed Martin have both announced recent contracts for the supply of key components to NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis lunar missions.
Libra Industries welcomes new VP EMS provider Libra Industries has welcomed David Chavez to its leadership team as the new VP of Integrated Business Development.
Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.
Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.
GKN team up with Delta on eDrive technology GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics are collaborating on the joint development that aims to enable the rapid acceleration of next generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.
Samsung’s planning Indian smartphone display plant The South Korean tech-giant is reportedly planning a USD 500 million investment to set up a display manufacturing plant in India.
Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers. Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
Jenoptik to keep its mechatronic activities The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG has decided to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION.
U.S. polysilicon makers laud Phase 1 of China deal The United States’ three remaining manufacturers of polysilicon expressed appreciation to President Trump and praised U.S. negotiators for securing the Chinese commitment to purchase U.S. polysilicon in the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal.
Dupont explores divestiture of electronics unit Following its recent USD 26.2 billion deal to sell off its nutrition business, DuPont de Nemours Inc. is weighing a divestiture of its electronics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
AMD bolsters exec leadership team AMD has announced several promotions and one new hire to its senior leadership team, in an effort to enable the company’s continued growth in the high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies market.
Webasto opens new battery centre in Jiaxing Webasto has inaugurated its new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province) close to Shanghai.
Panasonic to expand its manufacturing footprint in India Panasonic is looking to build a new wiring device factory in southern India. The new factory is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, responding to the increased demand in the country.
Season Group strengthens wireless R&D & manufacturing capability Season Group has invested in, and installed, two high-speed and high-precision wireless communication testers - Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester and R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set.
Rocket Lab expands capabilities in So Cal Rocket Lab announced this week it will open a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters and provide increased production capacity.Load more news