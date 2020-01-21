© Lockheed Martin General | January 21, 2020
Honeywell, Lockheed Martin win NASA contracts
Honeywell and Lockheed Martin have both announced recent contracts for the supply of key components to NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis lunar missions.
Orion is NASA's deep space exploration spaceship that will carry astronauts from Earth to the Moon and bring them safely home. It is NASA’s first manned lunar mission since 1972. According to a company press release, Honeywell’s more recently awarded contract with NASA will be managed from its facility in Clearwater, Florida, with additional work planned for the Glendale, Arizona and Puerto Rico facilities. For its role, Honeywell will provide 14 product types, including hardware and software solutions, for Artemis missions III through V. Among the technology systems to be provided by Honeywell are guidance and navigation, command data handling, display and control, and core flight software. Lockheed Martin’s contract, announced in September, includes a multi-billion-dollar production contract stretching into the 2030s, for the production and operations of six Orion spacecraft missions and the ability to order up to 12 in total. Lockheed Martin has been the prime contractor during the development phase of the Orion program. "This contract clearly shows NASA's commitment not only to Orion, but also to Artemis and its bold goal of sending humans to the Moon in the next five years," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. "We are equally committed to Orion and Artemis and producing these vehicles with a focus on cost, schedule and mission success." "This is a major win for our team in Clearwater, our Space business and for Honeywell as a whole," said Mike Elias, vice president, Space, Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell was present on all of NASA's previous crewed space missions, including those that brought humans to the moon for the first time, and we're proud to be working with Lockheed Martin to help shape the future of human space exploration,” a press release read.
