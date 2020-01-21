© Libra Industries

Libra Industries welcomes new VP

EMS provider Libra Industries has welcomed David Chavez to its leadership team as the new VP of Integrated Business Development.

In a press release, the company said that Chavez will “help lead, develop, and grow sales, targeting customers that need full integrated systems including electronics, machining, final assembly and test capabilities.” Chavez’ background includes more than 20 years of leading sales organizations for contract electronics and machining manufacturing firms such as Benchmark Electronics Inc., ESCO-IMG, Season Group and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. Libra Industries is a privately held company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Mentor, Ohio. Libra is a subsidiary of CapitalWorks LLC.