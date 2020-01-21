© Danfoss

Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost

Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.

Danfoss says that it is taking these measures as the plant is no longer considered to be suitable for production of competitive cooling and air conditioning components. The step that the company is now taking – which are aimed at strengthenning Danfoss’ competitiveness – will result in the move of production from Kolding the factory in Grodzisk, Poland – where the group manufactures, among other things, thermal contactors and cables. And with that decision, the facility – along with 335 jobs – will be shut down. Mikkel Thrane, Head of Media Relations, told Evertiq that the move to Poland will be made gradually over the coming years, with the first production lines moving in mid-2021. Following this the Grodzisk factory will gradually be built up with the remaining parts of the Danish operations.