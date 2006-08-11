Henkel expand in India

Henkel plans to expand in India. Several of Henkels top customers are setting up production centers in the region.

Plans for the development in India include the expansion of the local sales. This will be handled through direct sales and distribution channels. Technical applications will growth. The company has also in plans to establish product manufacturing and refinement of logistics operations.



Bhavesh Muni has been appointed as global director of business development for India, Circuits Assembly reports.

