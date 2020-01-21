© Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe

Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.

The heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) joint venture between Toshiba Corporation and Carrier Corporation will invest approximately JPY 3.0 billion (EUR 24.6 million) in this subsidiary to enhance its business foundation and presence in Europe. The new manufacturing subsidiary is scheduled to start its operation before the end of 2020. The new 17'000 square metre manufacturing facility will allow Toshiba Carrier to reduce product lead time by one-third, reduce product cost, and bolster its product lineup catering to particular needs in Europe. The talent pool within Poland, the proximity to Western European nations and attractive investment incentives were the major factors for Toshiba Carrier to locate its first European manufacturing base in the country, a press release reads. The establishment of the new subsidiary will boost Toshiba Carrier’s global manufacturing and engineering portfolio, which includes on-going programs such as a new global R&D center at Fuji Operations and the relocation and expansion of development and manufacturing facilities at Toshiba Carrier Air Conditioning (China) Co., Ltd., in Hangzhou, China.