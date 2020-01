© GKN Automotive

The joint development of advanced eDrive technology will see inverters supplied by Delta Electronics Inc. integrated with GKN Automotive ’s eMotor and gearbox systems in a 3-in-1 solution. “The eDrive market continues to accelerate as manufacturers are required to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations demanding technological progression and speed. Our collaboration with Delta represents a significant milestone in the expansion of our portfolio of scalable, integrated 3-in-1 eDrive solutions and our capabilities in rapidly bringing new cost competitive technologies to market,” says Liam Butterworth, CEO of GKN Automotive, in a press release. “Delta is dedicated to enabling low-carbon green transportation by providing EV powertrain solutions and power electronics products, including traction inverters, traction motors, on-board chargers, DC/DC converters, and EV charging solutions to the market. We’re pleased to work with the leading company GKN Automotive to produce integrated eDrive units for the next generation of electric and hybrid vehicles,” adds Simon Chang, COO of Delta Electronics Inc. The new collaboration will centre on the development of two new integrated eDrive families for application across different torque classes for the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles. Within three years the companies aims to have the new 3-in-1 eDrive units available for start of production in a several vehicle types.