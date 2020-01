© samsung

The company is planning to construct the facility in the outskirts of New Delhi, where it will produce displays for smartphones, and other electronics devices, according to a report in TechCrunch citing a filling to local regulators. Samsung has set its eyes on Noida as a location for the plant and has already allocated some land area from an existing factory. The company opened a factory in Noida back in 2018 – which it claimed was the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant – after committing to invest about USD 700 million. The new manufacturing facility would aid the South Korean company to further increase its capacity to produce smartphone components locally; and thus access tax benefits that New Delhi offers. Benefits that could help the company as it faces competition from Xiaomi, which has a strong hold on the Indian market, the report continues.