© Elmatica © SAAB Avionics PCB | January 20, 2020
Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
“We are honored to be given the responsibility from SAAB Avionics to audit their PCB subcontractors subject to EASA, the Part 21 Subpart G audit", says Elmaticas Senior Technical Advisor Jan Pedersen, in a press release. Pedersen completed with success the EASA Part 21 Subpart G - Production Organisation Approval (POA) Essentials training last year, at Baines Simmons Aviation Safety Academy in the UK. The first audit will be conducted together with a member of the Quality Management of SAAB Avionics, as a mentor. “We have been cooperating with SAAB Avionics for many years, the new responsibility represents a broadening of our relations. Elmatica has been auditing manufacturers since the 80ties and we have developed a unique methodology for how to audit, a methodology which with these new learnings will be even more precise and efficient", concludes Pedersen.
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.
GKN team up with Delta on eDrive technology GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics are collaborating on the joint development that aims to enable the rapid acceleration of next generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.
Samsung’s planning Indian smartphone display plant The South Korean tech-giant is reportedly planning a USD 500 million investment to set up a display manufacturing plant in India.
Sponsored content by CMLCML manufactures Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) solutions Printed circuit boards (PCBs) plays an important role in our day to day life. Whether it’s the car you’re driving, the phone that you’re scrolling through or computers that you’re sending emails from. What happens when you use heat generating components on a PCB? That’s right, cooling is needed!
Jenoptik to keep its mechatronic activities The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG has decided to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION.
U.S. polysilicon makers laud Phase 1 of China deal The United States’ three remaining manufacturers of polysilicon expressed appreciation to President Trump and praised U.S. negotiators for securing the Chinese commitment to purchase U.S. polysilicon in the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal.
Dupont explores divestiture of electronics unit Following its recent USD 26.2 billion deal to sell off its nutrition business, DuPont de Nemours Inc. is weighing a divestiture of its electronics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
AMD bolsters exec leadership team AMD has announced several promotions and one new hire to its senior leadership team, in an effort to enable the company’s continued growth in the high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies market.
Webasto opens new battery centre in Jiaxing Webasto has inaugurated its new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province) close to Shanghai.
Panasonic to expand its manufacturing footprint in India Panasonic is looking to build a new wiring device factory in southern India. The new factory is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, responding to the increased demand in the country.
Season Group strengthens wireless R&D & manufacturing capability Season Group has invested in, and installed, two high-speed and high-precision wireless communication testers - Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester and R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set.
Rocket Lab expands capabilities in So Cal Rocket Lab announced this week it will open a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters and provide increased production capacity.
PCB Piezotronics unveils new clean rooms PCB Piezotronics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MTS Systems Corporation, has announced the completion of environmentally controlled clean rooms at their DePew, New York facility.
European loudspeaker company brings production back home Difficulties manufacturing smaller design series among reasons for the decision to return back to base.
China only region to register pure-play foundry market growth Rise of China-based fabless IC suppliers offers increased opportunities for foundries, IC Insights states in a recent report.
Mycronic receives first SLX order Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic, has recieved their very first order of its mask writer SLX.
600 new German jobs as VARTA expands production again The lithium-ion battery market continues to experiencing growth, currently the market is poised to continue to move forward with an annual growth of about 30% – and VARTA wants a big piece of the pie.
FTG achieves S9100D certification at acquired PCB fab Firan Technology Group Corporation has completed and received AS9100D Certification from SAI Global Ltd. for its recently acquired PCB manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia USA (formerly Colonial Circuits Inc.).
Dutch block sale of technology, China miffed Following ASML’s denial of an export license by the Dutch government to sell a piece of critical chip-making technology to the Chinese, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands has issued a statement expressing his country’s displeasure.
DuPont aids S. Korea in photoresist shortage The office of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Sung Yun-mo, met with DuPont President Jon Kemp last week to confirm DuPont’s investment in the country’s need for diversification of its EUV photoresist supply.
Volvo building U.S. battery assembly plant In preparation for bringing a new line of electric vehicles to the U.S. market, Volvo announced it will build a battery assembly plant at its existing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina.
New game consoles expected to trigger demand surge for graphics DRAM and SSD's TrendForce expects the year-end release of new generation game consoles to trigger a demand surge of graphics DRAM and SSD's during the second half of 2020.
A new year begins with new machinery at Swedish Microwave In Motala, Sweden sits Europe’s oldest manufacturer of Low Noise Block down-converters (LNB) for the global satellite market, namely Swedish Microwave (SMW). The company is now kicking off 2020 with an investment in production.
Lucid eyeing April reveal of pre-production sedan Luxury EV manufacturer Lucid has announced that production is underway in Silicon Valley of 80 beta prototypes of its luxury sedan, Lucid Air, to be unveiled in April in New York City.Load more news