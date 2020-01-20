© Elmatica © SAAB Avionics

Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.

Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.

“We are honored to be given the responsibility from SAAB Avionics to audit their PCB subcontractors subject to EASA, the Part 21 Subpart G audit", says Elmaticas Senior Technical Advisor Jan Pedersen, in a press release. Pedersen completed with success the EASA Part 21 Subpart G - Production Organisation Approval (POA) Essentials training last year, at Baines Simmons Aviation Safety Academy in the UK. The first audit will be conducted together with a member of the Quality Management of SAAB Avionics, as a mentor. “We have been cooperating with SAAB Avionics for many years, the new responsibility represents a broadening of our relations. Elmatica has been auditing manufacturers since the 80ties and we have developed a unique methodology for how to audit, a methodology which with these new learnings will be even more precise and efficient", concludes Pedersen.