Panasonic to expand its manufacturing footprint in India

Panasonic is looking to build a new wiring device factory in southern India. The new factory is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, responding to the increased demand in the country.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt., Ltd., the Thane, Maharashtra-based manufacturing and sales arm of Panasonic's Life Solutions Company, will build a new factory to produce wiring devices, electrical wire and switchgear with an investment of JPY 4.6 billion (about EUR 37 5 million). The new factory in Sri City Industrial Park in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh will be Panasonic's fourth electrical equipment material production base in the country, and is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, the company states in a press release. Demand for electrical equipment materials such as switches, sockets and switchgears is increasing along with construction wave of office buildings, condominiums and housing in connection the dramatical expansion of the Indian economy. To respond to this brisk demand, Panasonic, saw the need to increase production capacity and thus decided to build a new factory. In India, Panasonic has production bases in Haridwar in the north area and in Daman and Kutch in the west area, but has no production base in the southern area, until now. The new factory is scheduled to start production of wiring devices in 2021, and add fans, switchgear and electrical wire sequentially.