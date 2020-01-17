© Season Group

Season Group strengthens wireless R&D & manufacturing capability

Season Group has invested in, and installed, two high-speed and high-precision wireless communication testers - Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester and R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set.

With the investment the company ams to further strengthen its capability and efficiency in wireless R&D and also manufacturing. With the installation of R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester – an all-in-one test platform for RF integration and system development – at its subsidiary, SG Wireless, Season has the ability to analyse the overall system performance of wireless solutions. The company says that the investment will greatly facilitate the R&D process which not only saves overall testing time, but also optimises design, enhances product quality and performance, and shortens product time-to-market. With the R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set, a compact RF tester for production sub 6GHz, which will allow Season Group to offer both front-end and back-end wireless product tests with high measurement performance and accuracy, thereby minimizing customers’ efforts and time in conducting the tests separately. “At Season, we have a history of investing in people and equipment to guarantee our customers efficiency, reliability and high-quality products and services. Our investment in the two testers will not only boost our wireless R&D and manufacturing capacity and capability, but it will strengthen our capability to innovate, thereby further enhances our positioning as a global EMS provider with full-stack IoT capabilities,” Carl Hung, President & CEO of Season Group says in the press release.