© andrey burmakin dreamstime.com

PCB Piezotronics unveils new clean rooms

PCB Piezotronics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MTS Systems Corporation, has announced the completion of environmentally controlled clean rooms at their DePew, New York facility.

The clean rooms total 4,300 sq. ft. and are being utilized for the sensor manufacturer’s assembly of all pressure and force products, according to a press release. Sensor elements and other critical assemblies are manufactured within a humidity-controlled 1,200 sq. ft. room, which meets or exceeds ISO Class 7 cleanliness standard (less than 10,000 particles/cubic foot). Particle counts are further reduced down to ISO Class 3-4 levels (less than 10 particles/cubic foot) due to usage of laminar flow benches, HEPA filtered fume extractors and other state of the art clean room equipment. A second clean room, at 3,100 sq. ft., is dedicated to final product assembly and calibration processes, with stricter humidity controls to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage to electrical components. Laminar flow benches for critical product assembly, and solder stations with HEPA filtered fume extractors are used throughout this space. PCB Piezotronics President David T. Hore said, “We are very proud of this new state-of-the-art facility and our continuous improvement initiatives to provide higher performing, quality sensor products to meet the demands of our valued customers. This large investment in a world-class manufacturing environment reinforces PCB’s commitment to Total Customer Satisfaction, which is our company’s long-standing mission.”