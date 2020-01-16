© mycronic

Mycronic receives first SLX order

Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic, has recieved their very first order of its mask writer SLX.

Mycronic’s SLX was launched at the end of october 2019 to meet a rising demand for low-end photomasks for the semiconductor industry, the company states in a press release. Following the launch, a customer in Asia operating in the semiconductor industry has now placed the first order of SLX, the company says. A customer said to have previous generation mask writers from Mycronic. The order is valued between USD 4 and 5 million and delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. "It is very gratifying to receive the first SLX order from a well-established semiconductor manufacturer shortly after launching the product. This confirms that our close collaboration with the leading players in the industry has resulted in an attractive production solution", says Charlott Samuelsson, Senior Vice President Pattern Generators at Mycronic.