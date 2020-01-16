© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

FTG achieves S9100D certification at acquired PCB fab

Firan Technology Group Corporation has completed and received AS9100D Certification from SAI Global Ltd. for its recently acquired PCB manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia USA (formerly Colonial Circuits Inc.).

The AS9100 certification is said to align the Quality Management System with the other FTG manufacturing sites to further augment the company's Aerospace and Defense customer focus strategy. AS9100 is an aerospace certification standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements. AS9100 takes the ISO 9001 requirements and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements. “We are proud of our focus on quality at FTG. As part of our Operational Excellence strategy, we strive for world-class quality systems and process controls. The AS9100D certification both demonstrates our achievements and is part of our path towards continuous improvement looking forward,” says Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation, in a press release. “The AS9100 certification is a key part of the plan to grow FTG Circuits - Fredericksburg and increase FTG’s overall capacity to support our customers.”