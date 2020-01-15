© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Dutch block sale of technology, China miffed

Following ASML’s denial of an export license by the Dutch government to sell a piece of critical chip-making technology to the Chinese, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands has issued a statement expressing his country’s displeasure.

In a Reuters report today, Chinese Ambassador Xu Hong is quoted in a Dutch newspaper as saying, “We are concerned that the Netherlands is politicizing our trade relationship under American pressure. If this movement continues it will of course negatively affect bilateral relations.” Last week, Reuters reported on the Trump administration’s ongoing, multi-pronged attempt started in late 2018, to lean on Dutch authorities in an effort to block a licensing agreement for ASML to sell a chip-making machine to a Chinese customer. The situation culminated in July with Dutch authorities voting to not grant a new export license. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irene Gerritsen was quoted in the Reuters story today that the government did not have any new comment in light of Xu’s remarks. “When deciding whether to issue an export license, the Dutch government weighs both the economic and security interests,” she said in an emailed statement to Reuters.