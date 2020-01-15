© Volvo Cars General | January 15, 2020
Volvo building U.S. battery assembly plant
In preparation for bringing a new line of electric vehicles to the U.S. market, Volvo announced it will build a battery assembly plant at its existing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina.
The battery assembly plant is part of a USD 600 million expansion project in Ridgeville, which began rolling out the Swedish automaker’s luxury sport sedan, the S60, in late 2018. The current expansion also includes a second production line, for an electrified version of its flagship XC90 crossover, and Volvo Car University. A spokesperson told Automotive News that approximately 1,000 jobs will be created for the XC90 production line but did not confirm how many jobs might be created for the battery assembly plant. Construction of the battery assembly plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, according to Automotive News, and employees will assemble and test lithium ion battery packs that will power the crossover. The overall effort in South Carolina aligns with Volvo’s publicized “build where you sell” global manufacturing strategy. The Ridgeville plant, which sits 45 miles northwest of Charleston and employs 1,500 people, will become the company’s global production center for the third-generation flagship XC90. Production is scheduled to begin in late 2022.
Dutch block sale of technology, China miffed Following ASML’s denial of an export license by the Dutch government to sell a piece of critical chip-making technology to the Chinese, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands has issued a statement expressing his country’s displeasure.
DuPont aids S. Korea in photoresist shortage The office of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Sung Yun-mo, met with DuPont President Jon Kemp last week to confirm DuPont’s investment in the country’s need for diversification of its EUV photoresist supply.
New game consoles expected to trigger demand surge for graphics DRAM and SSD's TrendForce expects the year-end release of new generation game consoles to trigger a demand surge of graphics DRAM and SSD's during the second half of 2020.
A new year begins with new machinery at Swedish Microwave In Motala, Sweden sits Europe’s oldest manufacturer of Low Noise Block down-converters (LNB) for the global satellite market, namely Swedish Microwave (SMW). The company is now kicking off 2020 with an investment in production.
Lucid eyeing April reveal of pre-production sedan Luxury EV manufacturer Lucid has announced that production is underway in Silicon Valley of 80 beta prototypes of its luxury sedan, Lucid Air, to be unveiled in April in New York City.
Ideal Industries moving the ball forward at Cree Following its March announcement that Cree had sold off the entirety of its lighting business to Ideal Industries in a USD 310 million deal, Ideal said it would remain dedicated to pumping investment dollars into the now privately-held Cree Lighting.
Former pSemi exec and CEO Jim Cable retires pSemi Corporation has announced the retirement of former CEO and long-term executive Jim Cable.
Rohde & Schwarz inks agreement to use Benchmark's muscles The German electronics group has signed a strategic agreement with US EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, to enhance its manufacturing capacities.
Stoneridge appoints new VP of operations Stoneridge Inc. has announced Kevin Heigel as its new vice president of operations.
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue declined 11.9% in 2019 Intel reclaimed top spot in global semiconductor market; Samsung moved to no. 2.
Nokia to cut 180 jobs in Finland Finnish Nokia plans to continue streamlining its operations in Finland as part of its global restructuring and cost-saving program.
Rolls-Royce takes majority holding in power storage specialist Rolls-Royce will hold a 73.1% majority stake in Berlin-based electricity storage specialist Qinous GmbH from 15 January 2020.
ALLPCB upgrades its production line further To meet the increase in demand, ALLPCB continues to make improvements to its capacity. Recently the company introduced new machines to further upgrade the production line; a laser cutting machine, Yamaha feed gun, and new copper plating equipment.
ACDi achieves ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification Electronics manufacturing services provider, ACDi, have been audited by BSI Group and approved for ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification at their Frederick, Maryland headquarters.
Jabil expands in Pune, India The manufacturer is adding some 60'000 square feet, or about 5'570 square metres, to its Indian operations.
Rivian announces close of fourth funding round Rivian closed an investment round of USD 1.3 billion in late December, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., with Amazon, Ford Motor Company also participating.
Garz & Fricke Inc. mark opening of first U.S. office Touch panel PC manufacturer Garz & Fricke Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Edina, Minnesota last month.
Hanza to phase out production unit in China Swedish manufacturer, Hanza, says that it has decided to close down its unit in Ma'anshan, China.
Entegris acquires CMP slurry manufacturer Sinmat Entegris has acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Located in Gainesville, Florida, Sinmat is now part of the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) Division of Entegris.
Neways expects operating result of around €15M for 2019 Neways Electronics says that on the basis of the most recent insights it expects to report an operating result of around EUR 15 million for the full year 2019.
BJG Electronics acquires Whitmor/Wirenetics Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has announced the acquisition of Whitmor/Wirenetics, in October 2019.
SK Innovation: expansion in U.S. and Hungary South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd has announced plans for a second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States and is considering expansion of another factory in Hungary, among other options.Load more news
