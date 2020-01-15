© Core EMT

A new year begins with new machinery at Swedish Microwave

In Motala, Sweden sits Europe’s oldest manufacturer of Low Noise Block down-converters (LNB) for the global satellite market, namely Swedish Microwave (SMW). The company is now kicking off 2020 with an investment in production.

SMW started the new year by upgrading its assembly line production machinery to keep up with LNB production demands – increasing its capacity, traceability, while also reducing the need for maintenance and thus increasing the workflow for its operators. The choice landed on two new YAMAHA YSM20r pick & place machines from YAMAHA supplier CORE-emt. “At SMW we consider our new YAMAHA Pick & Place machines as an investment in a future proof solution as we will not be pushing our new Pick & Place machines to the limit component sizewise from day one,” says Robert Johansson, Purchasing Manager & Partner at Swedish Microwave, in a press release. Following training of SMW operators during week 4 at CORE-emt’s HQ in Aars, Danmark, the machinery will be packed, shipped and installed at the Swedish manufacturer during week 6.