© Core EMT Electronics Production | January 15, 2020
A new year begins with new machinery at Swedish Microwave
In Motala, Sweden sits Europe’s oldest manufacturer of Low Noise Block down-converters (LNB) for the global satellite market, namely Swedish Microwave (SMW). The company is now kicking off 2020 with an investment in production.
SMW started the new year by upgrading its assembly line production machinery to keep up with LNB production demands – increasing its capacity, traceability, while also reducing the need for maintenance and thus increasing the workflow for its operators. The choice landed on two new YAMAHA YSM20r pick & place machines from YAMAHA supplier CORE-emt. “At SMW we consider our new YAMAHA Pick & Place machines as an investment in a future proof solution as we will not be pushing our new Pick & Place machines to the limit component sizewise from day one,” says Robert Johansson, Purchasing Manager & Partner at Swedish Microwave, in a press release. Following training of SMW operators during week 4 at CORE-emt’s HQ in Aars, Danmark, the machinery will be packed, shipped and installed at the Swedish manufacturer during week 6.
Lucid eyeing April reveal of pre-production sedan Luxury EV manufacturer Lucid has announced that production is underway in Silicon Valley of 80 beta prototypes of its luxury sedan, Lucid Air, to be unveiled in April in New York City.
Ideal Industries moving the ball forward at Cree Following its March announcement that Cree had sold off the entirety of its lighting business to Ideal Industries in a USD 310 million deal, Ideal said it would remain dedicated to pumping investment dollars into the now privately-held Cree Lighting.
Former pSemi exec and CEO Jim Cable retires pSemi Corporation has announced the retirement of former CEO and long-term executive Jim Cable.
Rohde & Schwarz inks agreement to use Benchmark's muscles The German electronics group has signed a strategic agreement with US EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, to enhance its manufacturing capacities.
Stoneridge appoints new VP of operations Stoneridge Inc. has announced Kevin Heigel as its new vice president of operations.
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue declined 11.9% in 2019 Intel reclaimed top spot in global semiconductor market; Samsung moved to no. 2.
Nokia to cut 180 jobs in Finland Finnish Nokia plans to continue streamlining its operations in Finland as part of its global restructuring and cost-saving program.
Rolls-Royce takes majority holding in power storage specialist Rolls-Royce will hold a 73.1% majority stake in Berlin-based electricity storage specialist Qinous GmbH from 15 January 2020.
ALLPCB upgrades its production line further To meet the increase in demand, ALLPCB continues to make improvements to its capacity. Recently the company introduced new machines to further upgrade the production line; a laser cutting machine, Yamaha feed gun, and new copper plating equipment.
ACDi achieves ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification Electronics manufacturing services provider, ACDi, have been audited by BSI Group and approved for ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification at their Frederick, Maryland headquarters.
Jabil expands in Pune, India The manufacturer is adding some 60'000 square feet, or about 5'570 square metres, to its Indian operations.
Rivian announces close of fourth funding round Rivian closed an investment round of USD 1.3 billion in late December, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., with Amazon, Ford Motor Company also participating.
Garz & Fricke Inc. mark opening of first U.S. office Touch panel PC manufacturer Garz & Fricke Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Edina, Minnesota last month.
Hanza to phase out production unit in China Swedish manufacturer, Hanza, says that it has decided to close down its unit in Ma'anshan, China.
Entegris acquires CMP slurry manufacturer Sinmat Entegris has acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Located in Gainesville, Florida, Sinmat is now part of the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) Division of Entegris.
Neways expects operating result of around €15M for 2019 Neways Electronics says that on the basis of the most recent insights it expects to report an operating result of around EUR 15 million for the full year 2019.
BJG Electronics acquires Whitmor/Wirenetics Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has announced the acquisition of Whitmor/Wirenetics, in October 2019.
SK Innovation: expansion in U.S. and Hungary South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd has announced plans for a second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States and is considering expansion of another factory in Hungary, among other options.
Microchip Technology cutting jobs in Colorado Arizona-based semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology has announced it is cutting 200 to 275 jobs in early 2020 at its Colorado Springs plant.
Kongsberg Maritime to shut down KM Contros GmbH The previously announced sale of KM Contros GmbH (Contros) in Germany by Kongsberg Maritime (KM) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML) has been stopped.
ZKW expands locations in Mexico and Slovakia Before wrapping up 2019, the Austrian lighting systems specialist announced investments a total of over EUR 210 million euros in its production plants in Mexico and Slovakia.
Eltek receives additional order from a governmental authority Israeli PCB manufacturer says that the company has received a follow-on order to an existing project in an amount of up to approximately USD 1.4 million.Load more news