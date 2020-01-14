© Lucid

Lucid eyeing April reveal of pre-production sedan

Luxury EV manufacturer Lucid has announced that production is underway in Silicon Valley of 80 beta prototypes of its luxury sedan, Lucid Air, to be unveiled in April in New York City.

In a press release, the company said construction of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, which began in September followed by an official ground-breaking ceremony in early December, continues to proceed on schedule, with structural steel to be in place by the end of February. Following that will be the installation of production equipment and state-of-the-art paint shop. The total investment in Arizona is on track to exceed USD 700 million by the mid-2020s, with 4,800 new direct and indirect jobs in place within a decade. The result will be an estimated USD 32 billion revenue impact for the city and county over the next 20 years. The company said it expects full production of the Lucid Air to be in place by the end of 2020. The Lucid Air features a full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint and will offer 400 miles of range and hit 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.