© mellimage dreamstime.com

Former pSemi exec and CEO Jim Cable retires

Cable retired from his most recent position as chairman and CTO of pSemi, in addition to R&D director, global semiconductor for parent company Murata Manufacturing. In total, Cable has spent 20 years with the organization. According to a press release, Cable served as CEO from 2002 to 2017, leading the team through explosive growth, funding rounds, an IPO, and the 2014 acquisition by Murata. "Jim has been instrumental to our semiconductor growth strategy at Murata," says Norio Nakajima, senior executive vice president, module business unit and board member at Murata Manufacturing. "It has now been five years since the closing of the pSemi acquisition, and it has proven to be hugely successful—in large part due to Jim's leadership, his passion for this industry and his dedication to his team." Cable stands as an early pioneer of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, trusting that it would ultimately replace gallium arsenide (GaAs) and other technologies in the RF front end, and led his team to innovate in silicon-on-sapphire (SOS) and SOI. Also during his leadership tenure, pSemi pioneered stacked CMOS RF switch integration, solved insurmountable circuit linearity problems and ultimately manufactured high-performance, multi-throw-count CMOS RF switches that already support more than 40 communications bands and will become even more mission-critical in 5G. Cable is a co-inventor on more than 70 semiconductor and technology patents, including many used by most cellphones today. In Sept. 2019, Cable was recognized by the SOI Industry Consortium for his role in the advancement of RF SOI globally, where he received an award for his contributions to the development of RF switches and SOI technology. pSemi CEO Sumit Tomar said, "For the last two decades, Jim has embodied and shaped the pSemi entrepreneurial and innovative culture. Every department of our business has greatly benefited from Jim's technical expertise, tenacity and leadership. On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Jim for his more than 20 years of devoted service, and I want to wish him a happy and rewarding retirement." Cable adds, "I am confident Sumit and the entire leadership team will shepherd this company into the next era of growth—both in the external market and within Murata. It has been the biggest honor and privilege to be a part of and lead the most talented team on the planet at pSemi."