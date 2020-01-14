© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Stoneridge appoints new VP of operations

Stoneridge Inc. has announced Kevin Heigel as its new vice president of operations.

In a press release, the company said Heigel will be responsible for leading Stoneridge's overall manufacturing system, including its global manufacturing facilities, global quality operations, manufacturing engineering and manufacturing planning activities. Stoneridge President and CEO Jon DeGaynor said, "Kevin's deep understanding of world-class operations will be instrumental in moving Stoneridge to the next level in our operations across the globe and, ultimately, better serving our customers.” Heigel brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Stoneridge. Most recently, he worked as the co-founder and managing director of Alpha Performance Group, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing operations and supply chain strategies for mid-and large-size companies. Prior to that role, Heigel held various operations and engineering executive positions at Delphi and General Motors. Heigel will be based at the company headquarters in Novi, Michigan, and will report to DeGaynor. Stoneridge is an independent designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.