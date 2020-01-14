© Nokia

Nokia to cut 180 jobs in Finland

Finnish Nokia plans to continue streamlining its operations in Finland as part of its global restructuring and cost-saving program.

Nokia has today invited personnel representatives in Finland to conduct co-operation negotiations starting January 21, 2020, which are expected to result in approximately 180 job losses in 2020, the company states in a press release. The plans will apply to all Nokia locations in Finland, although the biggest impact is expected to be in Espoo. However, the company's 5G product development and the Oulu plant is not part of the plans announced today. "The savings program we launched in 2018 has progressed as planned. We will continue to improve our operational capability and ensure the long-term competitiveness of the company. These decisions are not easy and we will do our best to support our staff during the change process," said Tommi Uitto, Nokia. "We have upgraded our previously announced cost savings target of $ 700 million to $ 500 million, mainly because we expect further investment in both 5G and digitalization. Nokia is still an important country for us in achieving these goals. Nokia has hired some 370 new employees in Finland in 2019 and plans to continue investing in certain priority areas in Finland, "Tommi Uitto continued. Nokia says it is committed to making the planned changes responsibly and to helping its employees facing potential lay-offs find new opportunities in their careers. Nokia's global restructuring and cost-saving program is also progressing in other countries. Timetables and measures vary according to local legislation and practice.