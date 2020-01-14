Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from eSilicon

Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from eSilicon.

This acquisition expands Synopsys' DesignWare Embedded Memory IP portfolio with TCAMs and multi-port memory compilers, as well as its Interface IP portfolio with High-Bandwidth Interface (HBI) IP. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to further scale Synopsys' IP development in the most advanced process technologies to address customers' evolving design requirements in growing markets such as AI and cloud. The remaining entirety of eSilicon, including its ASIC business and 56/112G SerDes design and related IP, was acquired by Inphi Corporation, a press release reads. The terms of the transaction has not been disclosed.