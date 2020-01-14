© nyul dreamstime.com

ACDi achieves ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification

Electronics manufacturing services provider, ACDi, have been audited by BSI Group and approved for ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification at their Frederick, Maryland headquarters.

ANSI/ESD S20.20 is a standard developed by the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA). This certification is for companies that design, manufacture, package, test and/or handle electronic equipment and devices sensitive to electrostatic discharge. This standard gives guidance for electronics manufacturing services operations to develop, implement and sustain an ESD control program. “ACDi has been operating under a robust ESD control procedure for many years. Achieving ANSI S20.20 certification confirmed that our ESD controls were at the level of this industry standard,” says Garret Maxson, Director of Operations for ACDi, in a press release. “The requirement for certification to this standard has been increasing in demand as we have grown our customer base.” In addition to receiving the ANSI/ESD S20.20 certification, the company was also audited and passed for the renewal of its AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 registration.