January 14, 2020
Jabil expands in Pune, India
The manufacturer is adding some 60'000 square feet, or about 5'570 square metres, to its Indian operations.
Just before Christmas Indian industrial real estate developer, IndoSpace, announced that it signed Jabil Circuit India Private Limited, a Jabil Inc. subsidiary,, as a client. The manufacturer has leased a 60’000 square feet of customised facility for light manufacturing and assembly, a press release from the developer reads. “We are happy to partner with IndoSpace for our new manufacturing and assembly plant in Pune. This facility will help Jabil Green Point, a division of Jabil Inc, in leveraging the growth potential of the Indian market which is continuing to emerge as a key manufacturing hub for our global customers,” says KA Lee, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jabil Green Point, in the release.
ALLPCB upgrades its production line further To meet the increase in demand, ALLPCB continues to make improvements to its capacity. Recently the company introduced new machines to further upgrade the production line; a laser cutting machine, Yamaha feed gun, and new copper plating equipment.
ACDi achieves ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification Electronics manufacturing services provider, ACDi, have been audited by BSI Group and approved for ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification at their Frederick, Maryland headquarters.
Rivian announces close of fourth funding round Rivian closed an investment round of USD 1.3 billion in late December, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., with Amazon, Ford Motor Company also participating.
Garz & Fricke Inc. mark opening of first U.S. office Touch panel PC manufacturer Garz & Fricke Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Edina, Minnesota last month.
Hanza to phase out production unit in China Swedish manufacturer, Hanza, says that it has decided to close down its unit in Ma'anshan, China.
Entegris acquires CMP slurry manufacturer Sinmat Entegris has acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Located in Gainesville, Florida, Sinmat is now part of the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) Division of Entegris.
Neways expects operating result of around €15M for 2019 Neways Electronics says that on the basis of the most recent insights it expects to report an operating result of around EUR 15 million for the full year 2019.
BJG Electronics acquires Whitmor/Wirenetics Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has announced the acquisition of Whitmor/Wirenetics, in October 2019.
SK Innovation: expansion in U.S. and Hungary South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd has announced plans for a second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States and is considering expansion of another factory in Hungary, among other options.
Microchip Technology cutting jobs in Colorado Arizona-based semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology has announced it is cutting 200 to 275 jobs in early 2020 at its Colorado Springs plant.
Kongsberg Maritime to shut down KM Contros GmbH The previously announced sale of KM Contros GmbH (Contros) in Germany by Kongsberg Maritime (KM) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML) has been stopped.
ZKW expands locations in Mexico and Slovakia Before wrapping up 2019, the Austrian lighting systems specialist announced investments a total of over EUR 210 million euros in its production plants in Mexico and Slovakia.
Eltek receives additional order from a governmental authority Israeli PCB manufacturer says that the company has received a follow-on order to an existing project in an amount of up to approximately USD 1.4 million.
Hesai Raises $173M in series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed Shanghai-based LiDAR specialist, Hesai Technology, has closed its series C funding totalling USD 173 Million.
Pine Electronics installs PARMI Xceed 3D AOI Pine Electronics Inc. has purchased and installed a PARMI Xceed AOI system at its facility in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Lou Guerci takes helm of Bead Electronics Bead Electronics, manufacturer of custom contact pins, announced that Lou Guerci has been promoted to lead the company as president.
Dutch cancel ASML chip-equipment sale to China The White House has reportedly succeeded in its efforts to stop the sale of Veldhoven-based ASML’s advanced microprocessor technology to China.
Ford announces massive investment in MI Ford Motor Company has announced plans to add thousands of jobs and pump upwards of a billion dollars into two Michigan plants, to support an expansion that includes the company's electric and autonomous vehicle lines.
TT acquires US aerospace and defence power supply business Excelitas Technologies has completed the sale of its defense power product line based in Covina, California to TT Electronics.
Schweizer signs distribution agreement with Nagase Schweizer Electronic AG and Nagase & Co., Ltd. have entered into a sales distribution agreement for Japan.
BJG Electronics Group buys Intro Corporation Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has acquired Florida-based Intro Corporation.
SMTC Corp. tops USD 30 million in new contracts Global EMS company SMTC Corporation announced its award of more than USD 31 million in new business from three leading global avionics, aerospace and defense technology companies.
IMET merges with TJM Electronics IMET Electronics Corporation has merged with TJM Electronics Associates, which are both owned by Pennsylvania-based Logue Family Holdings Inc.Load more news