Electronics Production | August 10, 2006
OSRAM Opto focusing more on OLED
OSRAM is intensifying its research and development work on organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) with the aim of applying this technology also to general illumination.
The lighting specialist is therefore expanding its activities in this technology of the future and adding to its existing business in OLED displays.
While the company continues to develop polymer-based solutions for displays, it is now also focusing on small-molecule technology for illumination applications with OLEDs. The objective is to take advantage of the company's current development lead in this technology and harness it for the general illumination sector. OLEDs will be used in future not only in mobile terminals such as MP3 players and mobile phones but also as extremely thin light sources with large surface areas. OLEDs could be used for signage and information systems. In the medium term, OLEDs will pave the way for applications that up to now have been impossible. For example, they could be produced on transparent substrates or substrates with various contours or even flexible substrates; they may even one day be used as illuminated wallpaper or for low-profile high-definition wall-mounted screens.
White light is the main type of light for room lighting, so this is the main focus for research and development. Initial research findings indicate a luminous efficacy for white OLED elements of up to 25 lm/W with an appropriate current. Even at brightness levels that are matched to general lighting applications, these OLED elements achieve values of 18 lm/W. They are therefore already ahead of conventional light bulbs (12 lm/W) and almost on a par with halogen lamps.
These values have been achieved thanks to a sophisticated sequence of organic layers that produce much better luminous efficacy compared with previous versions. This new layer arrangement enables efficient area light sources and opens up new dimensions in lighting design.
Research and development work has been brought together in Regensburg. It focuses on the design and implementation of specific device architectures for OLEDs, on increasing their efficiency and lifespan and on scaling up to large areas. Experts are also involved in creating the right conditions for high-volume production.
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors is taking part in the OLLA project (Organic LEDs for ICT & Lighting Applications) organised by the European Union and in the OLED Initiative 2015 organised by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.
While the company continues to develop polymer-based solutions for displays, it is now also focusing on small-molecule technology for illumination applications with OLEDs. The objective is to take advantage of the company's current development lead in this technology and harness it for the general illumination sector. OLEDs will be used in future not only in mobile terminals such as MP3 players and mobile phones but also as extremely thin light sources with large surface areas. OLEDs could be used for signage and information systems. In the medium term, OLEDs will pave the way for applications that up to now have been impossible. For example, they could be produced on transparent substrates or substrates with various contours or even flexible substrates; they may even one day be used as illuminated wallpaper or for low-profile high-definition wall-mounted screens.
White light is the main type of light for room lighting, so this is the main focus for research and development. Initial research findings indicate a luminous efficacy for white OLED elements of up to 25 lm/W with an appropriate current. Even at brightness levels that are matched to general lighting applications, these OLED elements achieve values of 18 lm/W. They are therefore already ahead of conventional light bulbs (12 lm/W) and almost on a par with halogen lamps.
These values have been achieved thanks to a sophisticated sequence of organic layers that produce much better luminous efficacy compared with previous versions. This new layer arrangement enables efficient area light sources and opens up new dimensions in lighting design.
Research and development work has been brought together in Regensburg. It focuses on the design and implementation of specific device architectures for OLEDs, on increasing their efficiency and lifespan and on scaling up to large areas. Experts are also involved in creating the right conditions for high-volume production.
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors is taking part in the OLLA project (Organic LEDs for ICT & Lighting Applications) organised by the European Union and in the OLED Initiative 2015 organised by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments