BJG Electronics acquires Whitmor/Wirenetics

Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has announced the acquisition of Whitmor/Wirenetics, in October 2019.

Headquartered in Valencia, California, Whitmor/Wirenetics is a value-added manufacturer and distributor of high-performance wire and cable products, serving prime contractors, box builders and cable assemblers across the aerospace, defense, space and industrial markets. This is the third acquisition in 10 months for BJG Electronics Group, which supplies interconnect and electromechanical products to global OEMs in the defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, space, oil & gas, and industrial markets. In February 2019, BJG acquired Connector Tech LLC, a Montana-based value-added distributor of high-reliability electronic interconnect products, and most recently, Florida-based Intro Corporation. In conjunction with the transactions, BJG announced in a press release that Rick Flora, formerly president of BJG Electronics Inc., has been named CEO of the BJG Electronics Group. In a press release, Flora said, “The addition of Whitmor/Wirenetics allows BJG to provide customers across the country with exceptional value and best-in-class solutions through expanded inventory, infrastructure and geographic reach.”