Guyson opens China office

Guyson International Limited of the United Kingdom has recently opened its latest representative office in South East Asia, located in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.

This new office, staffed by local personnel, will provide an operational base for Guyson personnel, both local and from outside the region to conduct regular service routines on Guyson's blast, wash and ultrasonic installations inside China.



Guyson already have a sales, service and distribution centre in Penang, Malaysia, and regular equipment services are undertaken in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and China. This new office though brings Guyson firmly into mainland China where many of its latest installations are located.



Guyson International Limited, established 1938, is an independent manufacturer of blast finishing, spray washing and ultrasonic cleaning equipment and supplies a worldwide customer base.



Its UK manufacturing plant is in the north of England on an extensive 100,000 sq. ft site, housing: design, demonstration, manufacturing, sales, warehousing and distribution facilities, it is registered to BS EN ISO 9001: 2000.



Guyson have three international subsidiary companies: Guyson Corporation of the USA - a manufacturing and distribution operation in New York State with 60,000 sq ft and two sales and distribution companies: Guyson SA in Paris, France, and Guyson Sdn Bhd in Penang, Malaysia and now this new office in Wuxi, China. Additionally it has a network of distributors throughout Europe and other export markets.



Guyson is also the UK distributor of the Hansen ranges of quick connect and quick-release couplings and Kaptech high quality hoses, via a separate division based near Leeds.



Photo caption: One of the machines Guyson manufacture and service in SE Asia.

