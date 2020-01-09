© Horizon Sales

Pine Electronics installs PARMI Xceed 3D AOI

Pine Electronics Inc. has purchased and installed a PARMI Xceed AOI system at its facility in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Started in 1962 as Pine Instrument Company, Pine Electronics produces low- to medium-volume electronic circuit board assemblies for a customer base in industries including mass transit, instrumentation, industrial, mining, and rail, primarily in North America. In a press release distributed by Horizon Sales, Pine Manufacturing Manager Brian Montgomery said, “We are extremely pleased with our new PARMI Xceed AOI system and the post-sale support from PARMI and Horizon. It has provided a nice balance of flexible software, ease of programming and efficient processing of PCB assemblies. Most importantly, it has helped the Pine Electronics team provide our customers with high quality products and flexibility in our manufacturing process.” The new machine will allow Pine Electronics to improve its processes and product quality in terms of component placing and soldering quality. Equipped with a high-speed CMOS camera with dual-laser technology, the machine can identify missing, lifted, misaligned and tomb-stoned components and check polarity of all devices.