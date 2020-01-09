© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Lou Guerci takes helm of Bead Electronics

Bead Electronics, manufacturer of custom contact pins, announced that Lou Guerci has been promoted to lead the company as president.

Outgoing President Ron Andreoli, who has served since 2007, had recently expressed his interest in retiring. Guerci left his role as Bead VP of Sales & Marketing for his new role, effective Jan. 1, 2020 and will report to Jill Mayer, CEO of parent company, Bead Industries Inc. In a press release, Mayer said, “During his 20 years with the company, Ron has made a significant impact on Bead’s growth, improving the swaging technology and strengthening supplier partnerships. He has been instrumental in the expansion of our Tandem Pin product line and implementation of traverse wound metal strip. He’s been a dedicated leader of our people and our process.” Andreoli will serve as director of Special Projects for six months, during which time he will help with the design of Bead’s next generation swaging machines. Guerci has advanced engineering degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and more than 25 years of experience in the electronics and technology sector. Previously to his work at Bead, Guerci held positions at Winchester Electronics, Amphenol and Teradyne. Bead Electronics is a privately held company that was founded in 1914 in Milford, Connecticut.