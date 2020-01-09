© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

TT acquires US aerospace and defence power supply business

Excelitas Technologies has completed the sale of its defense power product line based in Covina, California to TT Electronics.

The Covina operation provides power supplies only to defense and aerospace customers and is separate and distinct from Excelitas’ other high-voltage power supply business, which is not included in the sale, a press release from Excelitas reads. The acquisition of this business unit from Excelitas enhances TT’s US presence in power electronics for aerospace and defence, providing access to growth programmes with sole-source positions. The acquisition adds a number of blue-chip US defence primes to the UK company's customer base. TT says in its own press release that it is committed to investing in the business to further improve its growth prospects and engineering capabilities. “The Covina business is a clear fit with TT’s strategy to build leading positions in the aerospace and defence markets where the proliferation of electronics is driving demand for our power solutions. We are excited to welcome Covina employees and customers to TT, and remain committed to providing value-added engineering solutions and world-class service through the development of strategic partnerships,” says Michael Leahan, EVP Power Solutions North America, TT Electronics in the release. As part of the Covina transaction, TT Electronics acquired Excelitas’ wholly owned facility in Covina, California.