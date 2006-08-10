Low output sank Elektrotryck

Low output from the production was the reason for the bankruptcy of Sweden's largest Printed Circuit Board manufacturer, Elektrotryck.

Elektrotryck AB filed for bankruptcy two weeks ago. The reason was the low output of the production. "Because of the recession a few years ago we were not able to invest in upgrades and new equipment", Anders Björsell, CEO Elektrotryck told evertiq. "We had to throw away produced PCBs due to failing processes. Therefore we could not deliver and invoice in the pace we needed to", Anders Björsell said and stresses that the sales is still very strong.



Anders Björsell is currently in the process of selling Elektrotryck. So far many international companies have showed their interest to acquire the company.