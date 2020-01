© Schweizer

Under the agreement, Nagase is entitled to distribute Schweizer ’s printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in the territory; and with that the German company is now entering the Japanese electronics market. “We are delighted to expand our sales network now also to Japan. With Nagase we found a very well established partner of the local electronics industry. With the radical changes of the automotive and other industries ahead of us it supports our strategy to address customers in the huge Japanese market with our leading edge power and sensor PCB solutions. We are convinced that Nagase will be able to significantly contribute to reaching our goal of annual revenues of 400 million Euros by 2025.” said Dr Rolf Merte, CEO from Schweizer Electronic, in a press release. “Alongside this agreement also our long-term partner Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. plans to offer 48V pPack (Power MOSFET Embedding) solutions produced by Schweizer to its Japanese customers. The Germany-based PCB manufacturer is currently building a highly automated factory in Jintan (Jiangsu Province), PR China, for high-tech PCBs and Embedded PCB technologies like pPack. Mass production will launch in 2020. The significant capacity expansion will allow the company to serve more customers world-wide. “We are honored to introduce SCHWEIZER’s cutting edge PCB solutions to our customers. I am convinced that SCHWEIZER’s solutions are able to bring an innovative break-through for all players who seek new solutions for the Electrification of the Powertrain, Autonomous Driving and Connected Cars in Automotive and in addition also for Aerospace, Avionics and various mobility applications,” says Koichi Kawahito, Manager of the Advanced Mobility Division from Nagase.