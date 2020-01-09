© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

BJG Electronics Group buys Intro Corporation

Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has acquired Florida-based Intro Corporation.

Founded in 1976, Intro supplies connectors, contacts and accessories to the commercial aviation and aerospace industry, with a primary focus on the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector. This is the third acquisition in 10 months for BJG Electronics Group, which supplies interconnect and electromechanical products to global OEMs in the defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, space, oil & gas, and industrial markets. In February 2019, BJG acquired Connector Tech LLC, a Montana-based value-added distributor of high-reliability electronic interconnect products. In October, the company bought Whitmor/Wirenetics, a Valencia, Calif.-based provider of high-performance wire, cable and tubing to the military, aerospace and space industry. The latest acquisition will help BJG to achieve its goal of creating a one-stop solution for OEMs, harness houses and box builders to fulfill their entire bills of materials while building one of the largest full-line distributors of mil-aero electronic components in North America. BJG Electronics Group CEO Rick Flora said, “The Intro Corp acquisition fills a gap in BJG’s line card around commercial aviation including its highly regarded RMS connector line. BJG is excited to leverage Intro’s transaction-based approach and quick-turn expertise to establish a beachhead that will better serve the MRO marketplace.” Intro will remain a stand-alone business unit serving its unique customer base.