© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

SMTC Corp. tops USD 30 million in new contracts

Global EMS company SMTC Corporation announced its award of more than USD 31 million in new business from three leading global avionics, aerospace and defense technology companies.

In a press release, the company said initial production is expected to begin in mid-2020. “The awards from three different multibillion-dollar a year sales companies validate our ability to expand our avionics, aerospace and defense business, which has been a priority end-market since our acquisition of MC Assembly in late 2018. This exciting growth market sector has expanded for us from USD 5.1 million or 2.3% of total sales in 2018 to USD 17 million or 6% of sales through the first nine months of 2019,” said Ed Smith, SMTC president and CEO. “Our avionics, aerospace and defense customers’ need for products with the highest level of reliability, security, compliance and key requisite certifications were critical in their selection of SMTC. The newly awarded customers’ orders will be built at our Melbourne, Florida facility. The selection of SMTC by our customers to supply critical-to-quality PCBA, box level integration and test development, further represents our ability to provide best-in-class service and solutions to leading avionics, aerospace and defense companies,” noted Smith. Toronto, Canada-based SMTC Corporation focuses on manufacturing, engineering, testing and supporting airborne, ground and sea-based systems and sub-systems that includes in-house environmental testing to support HASS, MIL-STF-810G and MIL-STD-461. The company is ITAR/EAR registered and controlled and holds certified quality standards that include AS9100, IPC-610 Class 2 and Class 3 and J-STD-001F and J-STD-001FS.