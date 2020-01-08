© vladek dreamstime.com

Abracon acquires ILSI America

Abracon LLC, manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has acquired ILSI America LLC, a privately-held company in the same market, along with all subsidiaries.

According to a press release, Texas-based Abracon will continue supporting the ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent brands for new and existing customers. ILSI America, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Southern California, Beijing and Hong Kong, provides turnkey supply chain management solutions, programming services and engineering support. The two companies will merge business operations under Abracon LLC to better serve customer and channel partner needs. Abracon CEO Michael Calabria said, “The acquisition supports Abracon’s strategy to continue expanding its presence as a leader in the timing and synchronization market. ILSI America brings a strong brand recognition and an excellent reputation for service in the electronics industry.” ILSI President Gary Schmidt will continue serving in an executive role and will report to Michael Calabria. The integration has a March 2020 target completion date, and the ILSI America brands will then become available through Abracon’s global distribution network. The acquisition marks Abracon’s first-ever corporate extension.