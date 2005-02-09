Flextronics, Nortel transfer complete

Flextronics and Nortel have successfully completed the transfer of the manufacturing operations and related assets including product integration, testing, repair and logistics operations of Nortel's Systems House in Montreal, Canada, to Flextronics, as part of a previously announced agreement.

"We are thrilled to welcome this world-class workforce with extensive industry experience," said Michael Marks, Flextronics' Chief Executive Officer. "This represents a significant increase in our complex, multi-technology telecom and network capabilities. Coupled with the optical design resources that we acquired last November, we have further diversified our product mix and strengthened our position as an end-to-end solutions provider in the telecom market."



"The successful transition of these operations to Flextronics is an important milestone," said Sue Spradley, president, Global Operations, Nortel. "This step moves us closer to completing the journey we began five years ago to divest substantially all of our manufacturing activities in order to focus our resources on those areas that offer Nortel true competitive differentiation. Those areas include the introduction of new products and the deployment, network integration and support of complex, multi-technology network solutions."



Both companies are working towards closing the balance of the agreement in the first half of 2005. This is subject to the implementation of systems and processes and to completion of the required information and consultation processes with relevant employee representatives.