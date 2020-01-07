© pichetw dreamstime.com

IDT start operations as Renesas Electronics America

Following the successful integration of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. in the US, acquired on March 30, 2019, former IDT began operating in the market under the name of Renesas Electronics America Inc. as of January 1, 2020.

"To thrive as a world-leading embedded solution provider in the rapidly changing global semiconductor market, we are working to expand our analog solution lineup and to strengthen kit solution offerings that combine world-leading MCUs, SoCs and analog products,” says Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation, in a press release. “Fueled by the IDT integration, Renesas is now poised to further accelerate its business strategies and extend its share in fast-growing data economy-related markets such as infrastructure and data center, and strengthen its presence in the industrial and automotive segments. The seamless integration enables us to accelerate synergies between digital and analog products to provide competitive, value-added solutions to deeper and broader customers and cultivate new markets.” Following the integration, all former IDT sites in the U.S. officially changed their names to Renesas. Renesas will continue to integrate former IDT subsidiaries in Asia and Europe and from late 2020 onwards, all remaining former IDT subsidiaries will, in principle, adopt company names starting with “Renesas” in order to accelerate the organic growth of the corporate group.